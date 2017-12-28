Police: Suspect wearing 'Trust Me' T-shirt steals car - Tucson News Now

Police: Suspect wearing 'Trust Me' T-shirt steals car

Wilmer Lara Garcia (Source: Fairfax County Police Department) Wilmer Lara Garcia (Source: Fairfax County Police Department)
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) -

A suspect wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Trust Me" allegedly stole a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Washington Post reported two suspects were arrested in the stolen car not long after the unlocked Honda Civic was taken as it warmed up.

Police said they also found several forged checks.

The newspaper said Wilmer Lara Garcia, who has been charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery, was wearing a shirt that read "Trust Me."

His accomplice was charged with auto theft.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • STORIES OF THE YEAR: No. 5 -- Fire Department captain opens fire at La Encantada

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-29 03:43:39 GMT
    Former Tucson Fire captain Fred Bair. (Source: FacebookFormer Tucson Fire captain Fred Bair. (Source: Facebook

    The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.

    The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.

  • Stories of the Year: #4 - Jayden Glomb's stepfather charged with her murder

    Stories of the Year: #4 - Jayden Glomb's stepfather charged with her murder

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-29 03:43:26 GMT
    Jayden Glomb (Source: Twitter)Jayden Glomb (Source: Twitter)

    As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb. 

    As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb. 

  • BREAKING

    Sierra Vista man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

    Sierra Vista man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:19 PM EST2017-12-29 00:19:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.

    One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly