Police: Suspect wearing 'Trust Me' T-shirt steals car

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.
Eric Allen Maynes, 28, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping after being detained in the parking lot near a business he allegedly robbed.
Pinal County authorities said they need help to identifying a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday, Dec. 28.
