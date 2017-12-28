Police: Suspect wearing 'Trust Me' T-shirt steals car

A suspect wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Trust Me" allegedly stole a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Washington Post reported two suspects were arrested in the stolen car not long after the unlocked Honda Civic was taken as it warmed up.

Police said they also found several forged checks.

The newspaper said Wilmer Lara Garcia, who has been charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery, was wearing a shirt that read "Trust Me."

His accomplice was charged with auto theft.

