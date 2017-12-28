Credit card numbers used at Jason's Deli show up on 'dark web'

The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.
Eric Allen Maynes, 28, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping after being detained in the parking lot near a business he allegedly robbed.
Pinal County authorities said they need help to identifying a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday, Dec. 28.
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
