Sierra Vista man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after an incident in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said it began around 1 p.m. in a parking lot near Canyon Vista Medical Center.

The SVPD said Quatavius Crudup, 24, drove to the parking lot and took a woman hostage.

"Crudup fired the handgun twice during a physical confrontation with the hostage," the SVPD said in a news release.

A bystander pulled a gun and ordered Crudup to release the woman, but he refused.

"Crudup briefly pointed his gun at the bystander before dragging the hostage toward a nearby car with the gun pointed at her head,' the SVPD said. "He then forced the hostage into the vehicle with him and fled the scene."

Crudup was captured after a short chase and is facing charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and felony fleeing.

