Pinal County authorities ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this woman, who was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Dec. 28. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office)

Pinal County authorities said they need help to identifying a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday, Dec. 28.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s office said it happened sometime around 1 a.m. near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch.

The suspect, a Johnson Utilities employee, has been identified.

The PCSO said the victim was seen at the Copper Basin Chevron buying coffee right before she was killed.

If you have any information, please call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

