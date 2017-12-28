Customer detains suspect in armed robbery until police arrive - Tucson News Now

Customer detains suspect in armed robbery until police arrive

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Eric Allen Maynes (Source: Marana Police Department) Eric Allen Maynes (Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Marana business and was held in the parking lot by an armed customer until police arrived. 

Eric Allen Maynes, 28, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping after being detained in the parking lot near a business he allegedly robbed. 

The Marana Police Department is investigating the incident that began around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 West Ina Road.  

MPD received several calls about a shooting incident outside the spa. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men in the side parking lot.  One man was armed with a handgun and was giving commands to a man on the ground. Officers told both men to stand down.  

Detectives continued the investigation and learned that Maynes had entered a business via a rear entrance, brandished a knife and demanded money from employees.  Maynes fled the scene after getting the money and attempted to leave in his vehicle.  

According to an MPD release, a spa customer chased Maynes into the parking lot and fired several shots at him. This customer, whose identity has not been released, held Maynes until MPD arrived at the scene.  

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Marana PD at 520-382-2000 or 88-Crime. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • STORIES OF THE YEAR: No. 5 -- Fire Department captain opens fire at La Encantada

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-29 03:43:39 GMT
    Former Tucson Fire captain Fred Bair. (Source: FacebookFormer Tucson Fire captain Fred Bair. (Source: Facebook

    The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.

    The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.

  • Stories of the Year: #4 - Jayden Glomb's stepfather charged with her murder

    Stories of the Year: #4 - Jayden Glomb's stepfather charged with her murder

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-29 03:43:26 GMT
    Jayden Glomb (Source: Twitter)Jayden Glomb (Source: Twitter)

    As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb. 

    As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb. 

  • BREAKING

    Sierra Vista man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

    Sierra Vista man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:19 PM EST2017-12-29 00:19:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.

    One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mobster acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist gets prison in arson

    Mobster acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist gets prison in arson

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-28 23:55:40 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 3:36 AM EST2017-12-29 08:36:11 GMT
    Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy...
    Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport.

  • VIDEO: Deputies say video shows cuffed women break free, hijack squad car

    VIDEO: Deputies say video shows cuffed women break free, hijack squad car

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-28 22:54:38 GMT
    Mia Thornton, 21, is charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights, however, deputies say more charges are expected. (Source: SCSO)Mia Thornton, 21, is charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights, however, deputies say more charges are expected. (Source: SCSO)

    A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

    A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

  • Report: Human teeth, over 3,000 doses of heroin found on Walmart shoplifting suspect

    Report: Human teeth, over 3,000 doses of heroin found on Walmart shoplifting suspect

    Thursday, December 28 2017 2:52 PM EST2017-12-28 19:52:46 GMT
    Tavon Malik Stanley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tavon Malik Stanley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report. 

    A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly