Customer detains suspect in armed robbery until police arrive

A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Marana business and was held in the parking lot by an armed customer until police arrived.

Eric Allen Maynes, 28, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping after being detained in the parking lot near a business he allegedly robbed.

The Marana Police Department is investigating the incident that began around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Nirvana Reflexology Spa at 3720 West Ina Road.

MPD received several calls about a shooting incident outside the spa. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men in the side parking lot. One man was armed with a handgun and was giving commands to a man on the ground. Officers told both men to stand down.

Detectives continued the investigation and learned that Maynes had entered a business via a rear entrance, brandished a knife and demanded money from employees. Maynes fled the scene after getting the money and attempted to leave in his vehicle.

According to an MPD release, a spa customer chased Maynes into the parking lot and fired several shots at him. This customer, whose identity has not been released, held Maynes until MPD arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Marana PD at 520-382-2000 or 88-Crime.

