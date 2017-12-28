Bisbee woman dies after being run over in grocery store parking - Tucson News Now

Bisbee woman dies after being run over in grocery store parking lot

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Bisbee woman died Thursday, Dec. 28, after she was hit in a grocery store parking lot in Sierra Vista, city police said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Susan Dunbar, 71, was walking in the parking lot when she was run over by a pick-up truck.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been cited so Tucson News Now is not identifying them.

The SVPD said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

