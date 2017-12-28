Turn that real Christmas tree into mulch by recycling it

Have a real Christmas tree and are wondering what to do with it after the holidays? Why not tree-cycle it.

Tucson, Marana, and Sierra Vista are all offering either recycling locations or pickups for real Christmas trees.

The tree recycling program began for residents on Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 15. Those interested in recycling their tree should first remove everything from the tree, including the stand before dropping if off at a TreeCycle site.

Locations for drop off are:

Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr., (Only open through January 7, 2018)

Tank's Roll-offs & Recycling, 7301 E Speedway (turn north on Prudence Rd., Open M-F, 7 am - 4 pm; Sat, 7 am - 2 pm; ONLY DURING BUSINESS HOURS

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd. (7 am - 5 pm)

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. (east of Rodeo Grounds, on S. 3rd Ave.)

Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd., follow signs) 6am-5pm **Closed Sundays**

Silverbell Site, (northeast corner of Silverbell Rd. & Goret Rd (follow signs)

Purple Heart Park, 10050 E. Rita Rd.

Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, (southeast corner of parking lot)

The City of Tucson will grind Christmas trees and will have chips available to the public at Randolph Golf Course & Los Reales Landfill after January 4, 2018. Bring your own container and take home free wood chips for your garden. Please be considerate of others. If you want large amounts of chips, please pick up at Los Reales Landfill.

Marana residents also have the option to recycle their Christmas trees.

Those interested in recycling can drop off their trees at the Marana Operations Center at 5100 West Ina Road, from now until Jan. 7. A dumpster has been placed outside the west gate of the facility and is available 24 hours a day.

Town of Marana officials request that only Christmas trees be put in the dumpster, no other items will be accepted.



When dropping off the tree, please remember due to construction of the I-10 Interchange, there is no direct access from I-10 or via Ina Road east of the freeway.

Residents of Sierra Vista have two options for tree recycling - drop off or curbside pick up.

Drop off is available for all residents of Cochise County and can be done now to Jan. 27 at the compost facility at 7201 East Highway 90 at mile marker 325 near the Cochise County Transfer Station. Hours are Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Curbside pick up is only available to residents who use city garbage service and must be scheduled by calling (520) 458-7530 at least two days in advance of the Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 pick up dates.

Christmas trees must have everything taken off the tree before recycling, and only real trees will be recycled so do not drop off artificial trees.

The trees will be turned into compost that will be available for purchase by the truck load at the compost facility.



For more information, call the Sierra Vista Public Works Department at (520) 458-5775.

