Tucson Fire Department urges people to take down Christmas trees - Tucson News Now

Tucson Fire Department urges people to take down Christmas trees

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

After what firefighters believe to be a Christmas tree fire displaced two residents in Tucson, officials want to remind people to take down their Christmas trees and recycle them as soon as possible.

Trees can be very flammable and light up in seconds if they're extremely dry. Many people will wait until New Years is over to bring their trees to a tree-cycle lot. Having a flammable tree in your home can put you at risk for a Christmas tree related fire.

"Think about it. In your home, what do you have around your Christmas tree right now? Your drapes for your windows, couches, rugs - just all of those things that are going to feed off that Christmas tree fire," said Tucson Fire Department Captain Andy Skaggs.

The following TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week (unless noted):

 The City of Tucson will not collect Christmas trees from curbs and alleys. Other green waste cannot be accepted at TreeCycle. Commercial tree lot overages are not accepted at TreeCycle sites, except for Los Reales Landfill at posted landfill rates.

Questions? Call the Recycling InfoLine at 791-5000

