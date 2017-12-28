U of A student remains in coma after being hit by possible drunk driver in CA

A University of Arizona student, Ashley Murray is listed in critical condition at a California intensive care unit, after being in a crash in Redondo Beach.

According to a news release the incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22. Murray and a friend had been heading home when the Uber vehicle they were in was hit by another vehicle that ran a red light. The driver in the second car was a suspected drunk driver.

Murray sustained head injuries and has undergone several surgeries to hopefully minimize brain damage. She is still unconscious, according to a family friend.

Friends of Murray have set up a GoFundMe page to help with hospital expenses.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Jossy Patrick Avalos. He was taken into police custody an hour after the crash, according to the GoFundMe page. He is facing several charges including DUI causing great bodily harm, he pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Uber driver was not hurt, but Murray's friend in the vehicle was listed as stable and could be released from the hospital soon.

Murray was set to graduate in June 2018 from the U of A, and was heading to nursing school, in hopes of becoming a NICU nurse.

