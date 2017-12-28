Stories of the Year: #4 - Jayden Glomb's stepfather charged with her murder

As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list.

The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb. The teen was found dead in a shallow grave near her home in Vail in May. Her stepfather, Joshua Lelevier, has been charged with her murder.

Here's the story from July, when police released information about the investigation:

Nearly 350 pages of documents from the Tucson Police Department reveal new information regarding the death of Vail teen, Jayden Glomb.

Documents show detectives used various surveillance footage and store receipts to pinpoint the movements of Joshua Lelevier, Jayden's stepfather, since her body was found in May.

According to law enforcement, video showed Lelevier withdrawing money from a savings account on May 12, the day after Jayden's body was found. His wife, Jessica told police that was unusual.

Police also have bank receipts, and surveillance video from Walmart of Lelevier buying new boots.

Detectives were able to track down and buy a pair of boots similar to the ones that he owned, they used these to see if they matched the tread left at the scene. The old boots have not been found yet.

Video in the neighborhood also showed a vehicle, a Dodge Charger driving toward where the teen's body was discovered. Jayden's mother said the vehicle in the video looked like Lelevier's car. The video shows that the Charger did not come back the same way.

Detectives said the only way this is possible is if the vehicle pulled into the dirt area. They recreated the situation from the video and compared the tires on the vehicle to those found at the scene.

Police also went through phones and social media accounts, but they have not released what information was found at this point. That part of the information was redacted in the police reports.

Documents also reveal that a close friend of Jayden told police that Jayden knew her stepfather was up to something and she was terrified. The friend warned her to tell someone.

Detectives called the couple into TPD headquarters at the end of May. Lelevier agreed to a polygraph but asked for a lawyer before the first question.

Lelevier remains behind bars at the Pima County Jail.

