Tucson police offer tips on how to spot a possible police imposter

The Department of Health Services announced it has stopped writing checks to families who get federal nutritional and education aid under the Women, Infants, and Children Program known as WIC
Year-round, they are organizing, combining, and sorting each item with a purpose at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. But this time of year, more than ever, its purpose and importance is magnified. As so many southern Arizonans continue to celebrate the winter holidays, it is a tough time for lower-income families.
The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
A University of Arizona student, Ashley Murray is listed in critical condition at a California intensive care unit, after being in a crash in Redondo Beach.
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
