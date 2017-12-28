Tucson police offer tips on how to spot a possible police imposter

The Tucson Police Department is offering a few tips for the public on what to do if they think the person who pulled them over might be an imposter.

According TPD, a marked car is a good sign that the person is legitimately a police officer.

However, if the vehicle is unmarked, or something looks strange and the officer is not uniform and the person being pulled over feels uncomfortable, call 911. Dispatch will know whether the person is truly an officer.

Pulling into a well-lit and populated area is a good option, if the person being stopped is uncertain. Also pulling into a nearby police station, if one is close by might be a good deterrent for a criminal.

Often TPD officers will stop and check on an incident, if they see an officer in plainclothes has pulled someone over.

