Deputies warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

Celebratory gunfire is a problem most common on holidays like New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. Here in Arizona, Shannon’s Law makes the crime a felony.
Celebratory gunfire is a problem most common on holidays like New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. Here in Arizona, Shannon’s Law makes the crime a felony.
The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
The fifth most read southern Arizona story in 2017 was about the murder-suicide at a popular restaurant in La Encantada in May.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.
One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near a hospital in Sierra Vista Thursday afternoon, city police said.
Eric Allen Maynes, 28, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping after being detained in the parking lot near a business he allegedly robbed.
Eric Allen Maynes, 28, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping after being detained in the parking lot near a business he allegedly robbed.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.
Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?