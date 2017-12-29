USC's blind player displays driving skill

Jake Olson, a long snapper for Southern California, made headlines this season when he took the field during a game against Western Michigan on Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

Olson lost his eyesight as a child, but that hasn't kept him from having a vision for his future, which includes excelling on more than just the football field.

His determination to become the PGA's first blind player and win the Masters is evident when you see him hit a golf ball.

A recent video of Olson driving a golf ball at a hitting range is proof that practice really pays off.

According to a story in SBNation.com, Olson wanted to walk the course at Augusta National while he still had his eyesight so that he could picture it in his head while playing in the storied tournament after losing his sight.

