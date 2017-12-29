USC's blind player displays driving skill

The National Bank of Arizona's Fiesta Bowl Parade will march through central Phoenix on a 2-mile route at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Jake Olson, a long snapper for Southern California, made headlines this season when he took the field during a game in Los Angeles, but he wants to excel in another sport, as well.
As Tucson hosts the Arizona Bowl game Friday, Dec. 29, drivers will see extra congestion in the midtown and downtown areas.
Arizona State was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 yet has been maybe the biggest surprise in all of college basketball, winning all 12 of its nonconference games while moving up to a program-high No. 3 in the AP Top 25.
