UPDATE: Tucson Blvd reopens after motorcycle crash

Police closed North Tucson Boulevard between East Fort Lowell Road and East Glenn Street for a little more than an hour because of a motorcycle crash on Friday, Dec. 29.

The crash involving the motorcycle and a sedan happened in the intersection of Tucson and East Blacklidge Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

Police reopened the street at about 10:15 a.m.

Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said that the injuries in the incident appear to be non-life-threatening.

Traffic Alert: Tucson Blvd has reopened after this morning's serious injury motorcycle collision. Thankfully, the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) December 29, 2017

??TRAFFIC ALERT??: Tucson Blvd will be shut down from Glenn to Ft. Lowell for the next few hours as officers investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. pic.twitter.com/XzRVcQZIZh — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) December 29, 2017

Tow truck here taking away motorcycle. Tucson Blvd. shut down between Fort Lowell & Glenn. pic.twitter.com/zey3WjKUr7 — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) December 29, 2017

No further details were immediately available.

