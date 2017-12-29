UPDATE: Tucson Blvd reopens after motorcycle crash - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Tucson Blvd reopens after motorcycle crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police closed North Tucson Boulevard between East Fort Lowell Road and East Glenn Street for a little more than an hour because of a motorcycle crash on Friday, Dec. 29.

The crash involving the motorcycle and a sedan happened in the intersection of Tucson and East Blacklidge Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

Police reopened the street at about 10:15 a.m.

Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said that the injuries in the incident appear to be non-life-threatening.

No further details were immediately available.

