Sheriff: 12 hurt in crash at ostrich ranch near Picacho Peak

By Tucson News Now Staff
The truck came to rest on its side. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety) The truck came to rest on its side. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
(Source: Facebook/Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch) (Source: Facebook/Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
PICACHO PEAK, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Multiple people were hurt in a crash at the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Picacho Peak on Friday, Dec. 29 at 11:09 a.m. according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash occurred on ranch property during a tourist ride in one of the ranch's monster trucks.  

According to PCSO 12 people were injured with 3 being flown to a local hospital for treatment, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.  The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital. 

PCSO is investigating the cause of the crash, no word on whether or not there will be charges.  

  • SILVER Alert canceled: Missing New Mexico man located in Phoenix

    70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.  He was driving a 2014 Gray Nissan Versa with New Mexico plates MYR774. 

  • New Mexico State Aggies fan sees team win bowl game again

    Bill Rice and his son Bill Rice Jr were just two of the thousands of New Mexico State Fans at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. "We have been fans forever. We watched them come up and down. Football has kind of been down here, but we are back again and we are ready to do it," said Bill Jr.  

  • New Mexico State beats Utah State 26-20 in Arizona Bowl

    Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard run in overtime and New Mexico State won in its first bowl game in 57 years, beating Utah State 26-20 in the Arizona Bowl on Friday night.

