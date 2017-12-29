Sheriff: 12 hurt in crash at ostrich ranch near Picacho Peak

The truck came to rest on its side. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Multiple people were hurt in a crash at the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Picacho Peak on Friday, Dec. 29 at 11:09 a.m. according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred on ranch property during a tourist ride in one of the ranch's monster trucks.

According to PCSO 12 people were injured with 3 being flown to a local hospital for treatment, none of the injuries were considered life threatening. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

PCSO is investigating the cause of the crash, no word on whether or not there will be charges.

