UPDATE: Ostrich ranch suspends monster truck tours following accident

The truck came to rest on its side. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch has suspended its monster truck tours after 12 people were injured in an accident last week.

On Monday, Jan. 1, the company said the tours will be stopped until further notice.

Multiple people were hurt in the crash near Picacho Peak at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred on ranch property during a tourist ride in one of the ranch's monster trucks.

According to PCSO, 12 people were injured and three were flown to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

The injuries were considered not life threatening.

PCSO is investigating the cause of the crash, no word on whether or not there will be charges.

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch released the following statement about the crash:

On behalf of the staff of the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch and the members of the Cogburn Family, we are deeply saddened by the monster truck accident that happened with our guests on board. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to those that have been impacted by this unfortunate accident. We are beyond thankful as we have just been informed by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department that everyone is OK. We deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers for those involved and please keep everyone in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

