Suspect drives bulldozer into store in attempt to steal ATM

A suspect stole a small bulldozer and rammed it into a drug store on the east side of Tucson, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Walgreens on Sabino Canyon Road.

The PCSD said the suspect, who is not in custody, was trying to steal an ATM.

