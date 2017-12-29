Suspect drives bulldozer into store in attempt to steal ATM

As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
Pinal County authorities have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday, Dec. 28.
Pinal County authorities have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday, Dec. 28.
Authorities said someone stole a small bulldozer and rammed it into the Walgreens on Sabino Canyon Road late Thursday night.
Authorities said someone stole a small bulldozer and rammed it into the Walgreens on Sabino Canyon Road late Thursday night.
A man accused of human smuggling allegedly shot at agents during a high-speed chase near Green Valley on Sunday, Dec. 24, federal authorities said.
A man accused of human smuggling allegedly shot at agents during a high-speed chase near Green Valley on Sunday, Dec. 24, federal authorities said.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.