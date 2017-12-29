Suspect drives bulldozer into store in attempt to steal ATM - Tucson News Now

Suspect drives bulldozer into store in attempt to steal ATM

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A suspect stole a small bulldozer and rammed it into a drug store on the east side of Tucson, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Walgreens on Sabino Canyon Road.

The PCSD said the suspect, who is not in custody, was trying to steal an ATM.

