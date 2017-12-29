UPDATE: 6th Street westbound near Stone remains closed due to water main break

A 12-inch water main break has kept both lanes of 6th Street at Stone Avenue closed, and will continue to do so until midnight according to a tweet from Tucson Water.

Crews have been working on repairs since the break occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

6th St & Stone Ave 12" water main break: Repair about 4 ft under roadway. WB lanes on 6th likely closed until midnight. Continue to drive with caution in area. pic.twitter.com/uwGu1NvMqV — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 30, 2017

According to Tucson Water the break is located four feet below the road.

Drivers still advised to avoid the area and to drive with caution.

A water main break at 6th St and Stone Ave has closed both westbound lanes just west of Stone. Tucson Water is onsite to isolate the break. Motorists should use caution in area and take another route to access I-10. pic.twitter.com/0awgQGF3HI — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 29, 2017

