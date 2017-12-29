UPDATE: 6th Street westbound near Stone remains closed due to water main break

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route to access Interstate-10, as area is expected to remain closed till midnight.
Ringing in the New Year downtown? Don't forget about the streetcar for getting around. Sun Link has extended its hours on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m., to help provide transportation for those celebrating at businesses along the streetcar line.
The crash involving the motorcycle and a sedan happened in the intersection of Tucson and East Blacklidge Drive.
Sixty people died on Tucson's city streets in 2017 in bicycle crashes, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents and pedestrian fatals. The most conspicuous of those numbers is the 25 people who died as a result of a car/pedestrian accident. That's a record for Tucson and one which deserves attention.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further details are immediately known.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
