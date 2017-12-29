UPDATE: 6th Street westbound near Stone remains closed due to wa - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: 6th Street westbound near Stone remains closed due to water main break

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crews with Tucson Water working on water main break. (Source: Tucson Water) Crews with Tucson Water working on water main break. (Source: Tucson Water)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A 12-inch water main break has kept both lanes of 6th Street at Stone Avenue closed, and will continue to do so until midnight according to a tweet from Tucson Water. 

Crews have been working on repairs since the break occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.  

According to Tucson Water the break is located four feet below the road.  

Drivers still advised to avoid the area and to drive with caution. 

