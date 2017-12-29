STORIES OF THE YEAR No. 3: UA grad killed in Las Vegas Shooting

As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list.

The third most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about a University of Arizona graduate who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

Christiana Duarte graduated from U of A in May, and moved back to her hometown of Torrance, CA. She was working for the marketing department of the Los Angeles Kings professional hockey team. She will be missed.

The story originally appeared in October:

A University of Arizona graduate died in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, according to several reports.

Jonathan Gonzales of NBC Los Angeles reported Christiana Duarte's family confirmed her death Tuesday, Oct. 3.

U of A President Robert C. Robbins released the following statement about Durate's passing:

"All of us in the University of Arizona community are saddened that Christiana Duarte, one of our graduates from this past May, is among the victims from Las Vegas on Sunday night. "Staff in our Dean of Students office and Life & Work Connections are reaching out to those who knew her, including her sorority sisters in Sigma Kappa. "This attack is a terrible tragedy for hundreds of families, and it is a shocking and horrific event for all of us. I know I speak for the UA community in expressing our deepest condolences to Christiana's family and in asking for their privacy to be respected."

The 21-year-old Duarte was reported missing after the Sunday night concert and shooting.

At least 59 people were killed and 515 injured when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets during the outdoor country music festival Sunday, Oct. 1.

Duarte's phone and identification were located but she was not.

Duarte graduated from UA in May and had been an intern with the University of Arizona Wildcat Hockey team, according to her Facebook page.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, officials said.

Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, NV, has ties to Tucson and Arizona.

