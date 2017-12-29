Pet safety tips for the new year from PACC

As the new year approaches the Pima Animal Care Center is encouraging pet parents to take precautions to help keep their furry family members safe.
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers celebrated the milestone on Thursday, Dec. 28, with a grand opening ribbon-cutting event.
“This is a truly urgent situation,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “Every year, following Christmas, we see a high number of pets surrendered to the shelter and this year is no different.”
Everything is on track for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to move to its new facility at 635 West Roger Road at the beginning of 2018. Innovative and green building features will be part of the new facility, including a Loop Hearing System.
The Pima Animal Care Center is in need of foster homes for several large dogs over the holidays.
