Pet safety tips for the new year from PACC

As the new year approaches the Pima Animal Care Center is encouraging pet parents to take precautions to help keep their furry family members safe.

The first week in January has turned into one of the busiest times of the year for PACC. According to PACC staff from Jan. 1 - 7, the shelter took in 172 stray pets - 152 dogs and 20 cats.

To help reduce the number of lost and injured pets that are turned in to PACC after New Year's celebrations, they are offering the following three tips:

Keep your pets inside during the fireworks. Make sure your pet wears proper up-to-date identification in case he becomes lost. Provide your pet with calming and distracting items, such as classical music, a ThunderShirt, or enrichment toys like a KONG filled with peanut butter.

Those who have lost their pet in the days following the New Year are encouraged to call the PACC Pet Support Center at (520) 724-7222 and to check PACC's Lost and Found pets webpage, as well as the Lost Pets Pima County Twitter feed frequently as new pets arrive every day.

If anyone comes across a healthy stray, PACC encourages you to have him scanned for microchip, file a found report with PACC’s Pet Support Center, and hold the pet if possible. Dogs are more likely to be returned home if they stay in their neighborhood. For injured strays, PACC encourages the public to contact Animal Protection Services at (520) 724-5900.

