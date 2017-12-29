UAPD teams up with local law enforcement over big weekend - Tucson News Now

UAPD teams up with local law enforcement over big weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Local law enforcement have a game plan if anything goes wrong with two big games this weekend.

Officers with University of Arizona Police Department are teaming up with other local agencies around the area to keep you safe while enjoying Friday's bowl game and Saturday's University of Arizona and Arizona State University game.

After several incidents happened across the nation this year, safety and security are among their top priorities.

Though thousands head to these events, many fans here tell Tucson News Now they aren't worried.

Officials with UAPD say they have upwards of 35 officers on duty for Friday's game -and as many as 20 for Saturday night's basketball game against Arizona State.

They say having this increase in officers helps them respond to any kind of incident in a minute or less.

As for this New Year's Eve, Tucson Police tell TNN they have stepped up DUI patrols -- but as for anything else, it's business as usual.

