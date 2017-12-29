Future of former Beau Brummel Social Club looks bleak

70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was driving a 2014 Gray Nissan Versa with New Mexico plates MYR774.
Bill Rice and his son Bill Rice Jr were just two of the thousands of New Mexico State Fans at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. "We have been fans forever. We watched them come up and down. Football has kind of been down here, but we are back again and we are ready to do it," said Bill Jr.
Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard run in overtime and New Mexico State won in its first bowl game in 57 years, beating Utah State 26-20 in the Arizona Bowl on Friday night.
80-year-old Don Arthur Jr, is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and black framed eyeglasses. Arthur also walks with a cane and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route to access Interstate-10, as area is expected to remain closed till midnight.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
