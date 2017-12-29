AZGFD conducts aerial surveys of big game in January - Tucson News Now

AZGFD conducts aerial surveys of big game in January

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Mule deer buck (Source: Jim Heffelfinger, AZGFD) Mule deer buck (Source: Jim Heffelfinger, AZGFD)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is conducting aerial surveys of big game populations in southeastern Arizona from Jan. 2 to Jan. 18.
 
Helicopter flights lasting up to five hours are scheduled as follows for outlying areas:

  • Jan. 2 to Jan. 3 southwest of Safford, over Game Management Unit (GMU) 31
  • Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, southeast of Willcox, GMU 29
  • Jan. 6 to Jan. 7 south of State Route 82, GMU 35A
  • Jan.  8 to Jan 9 southwest of Benson, GMU 34B
  • Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 southwest of Tucson, GMUs 36A and 36C
  • Jan. 15 to Jan. 16 northwest of Tucson, GMU 37A
  • Jan. 17 to Jan. 18 northeast of Tucson, GMU33

Fixed wing aircraft may also be used to do the surveys.  Game and Fish routinely conducts big game surveys with aircraft in all of Arizona’s GMUs.  These flights are a vital tool used by wildlife managers to accurately set annual hunt permit numbers to ensure the fitness of big game populations.
 
“Although we attempt to conduct these flights so that there is minimal conflict with ongoing hunts, surveys may overlap with an open hunt,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release.
 
Hunters may encounter low flying Game and Fish Department aircraft conducting big game surveys during weekdays and on weekends, specifically in the area of Fort Huachuca due to weekday flight restrictions that are in place.
 
It is illegal for any aircraft to pursue wildlife during an established hunting season except for official game management purposes.
  
Those who witness any type of aircraft displaying such activity should call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700.

