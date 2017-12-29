PCDOT announces winners of Make Art not Graffiti contest

Earlier this month the Pima County Department announced the winners of the 2017 Make Art not Graffiti Poster Contest.

The winner for 2017 was 12-year-old Amy Smith, a student at Gridley Middle School. Runners-up were Victoria Quang, 13, and Kelley Suarez, 13, both also students at Gridley Middle School and Adriana Rodriguez, 12, and Evan Martin, 14, both from Flowing Wells Junior High School.

The winners and runners-up were presented with Visa gift cards at an awards event at the Pima County Department of Transportation facility on Mission Road, Friday, Dec. 22.

In addition, the winning entry will be featured on promotional materials for the Taking Action Against Graffiti program and on the cover of a 2018 Make Art Not Graffiti calendar. The runner-up entries and other entries received also will be featured in the calendar.

The annual Make Art not Graffiti poster contest is part of Pima County’s Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) program. The TAAG program was created in 2006 to abate graffiti on all public properties and to assist private property owners in unincorporated Pima County in dealing with graffiti.

TAAG addresses thousands of calls for graffiti cleanup every year. To learn more about the TAAG program visit this site.

