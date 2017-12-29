Ranger programs available at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Interested in exploring what Arizona has to offer outdoors during this warm winter weather. Here are a few programs at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument at 10 Organ Pipe Drive Ajo, AZ 85321 that might interest you.

Ranger-Led programs offer visitors the chance to explore and experience the natural and cultural history unique to southern Arizona. These programs are available from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2018.



The public may sign up one week in advance for the following programs (guided tours, guided hikes, location talk shuttles, and hiker shuttles):

Ajo Mountain Drive Tours: Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday

Location Talk – Quitoboquito: Monday and Thursday

Location Talk – Blankenship Well: Tuesday and Friday

Patio Talks at the Kris Eggle Visitor Center: Daily at 11:00, 2:00, and 3:30

Evening Campground Amphitheater Programs: Tuesday – Saturday

Moonlight Hikes

Star Parties with Telescopes

For more information about the ranger-led program schedules, reservations for guided tours and hikes, and van shuttle reservations, please call the Kris Eggle Visitor Center at (520) 387-6849.

