Extended hours for Sun Link, transit schedule for New Year's Day

Ringing in the New Year downtown? Don't forget about the streetcar for getting around.

Sun Link has extended its hours on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m., to help provide transportation for those celebrating at businesses along the streetcar line. Let Sun Link be the designated driver to events at Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Downtown Tucson, and Mercado San Agustin.

Service on Monday, Jan. 1 will follow the regular Sunday schedule of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with service every 20 minutes. Regular Sun Link hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Streetcar passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase a SunGO 1-Day Ticket before New Year’s Eve to avoid lines at the streetcar stop ticket vending machines.

For more information call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).

Sun Tran will also be operating on a Sunday schedule for New Year's Day, Jan. 1. Check out the following hours:

Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule on January 1. Regular service resumes Tuesday, January 2.

Sun Express Routes will not be in operation and will return to regular service on January 2.

The Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day and resume regular weekday service on January 2.

Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation on January 1. Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride service provided by Discount Cab and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 1, for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only. Regular service resumes January 2.

Sun Van service and hours of operation will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran on January 1. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Customer Service Center for Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle, and Sun Link will be closed New Year’s Day, and will return to regular weekday hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, will be closed on January 1, and will reopen to regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., will be closed on January 1, and will reopen for business on Tuesday, January 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passengers are advised to consult Sun Tran’s Ride Guide, visit www.suntran.com, or call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) for specific route times and bus information.

