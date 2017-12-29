SILVER Alert issued for missing elderly Phoenix man

A SILVER Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Don Arthur Jr, by the Phoenix Police Department.

Arthur was last seen at 11 a.m. in the area of North 27th Avenue and West Indian School Road in Phoenix.

He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and black framed eyeglasses. Arthur also walks with a cane and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on Arthur is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 After hours: (602)262-6141.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.