SILVER Alert issued for missing elderly Phoenix man

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Don Arthur Jr (Source: Phoenix Police Department) Don Arthur Jr (Source: Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A SILVER Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Don Arthur Jr, by the Phoenix Police Department. 

Arthur was last seen at 11 a.m. in the area of North 27th Avenue and West Indian School Road in Phoenix.  

He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and black framed eyeglasses.  Arthur also walks with a cane and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.  

Anyone with information on Arthur is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 After hours: (602)262-6141.

  SILVER Alert canceled: Missing New Mexico man located in Phoenix

    70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.  He was driving a 2014 Gray Nissan Versa with New Mexico plates MYR774. 

  New Mexico State Aggies fan sees team win bowl game again

    Bill Rice and his son Bill Rice Jr were just two of the thousands of New Mexico State Fans at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. "We have been fans forever. We watched them come up and down. Football has kind of been down here, but we are back again and we are ready to do it," said Bill Jr.  

  New Mexico State beats Utah State 26-20 in Arizona Bowl

    Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard run in overtime and New Mexico State won in its first bowl game in 57 years, beating Utah State 26-20 in the Arizona Bowl on Friday night.

