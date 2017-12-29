SILVER Alert canceled: Missing New Mexico man located in Phoenix - Tucson News Now

SILVER Alert canceled: Missing New Mexico man located in Phoenix

By Tucson News Now Staff
70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon (Source: Curry County Sheriff's Office) 70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon (Source: Curry County Sheriff's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Lorenzo Rendon has been canceled by the Curry County Sheriff's Office, DPS said. Rendon was located in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

A SILVER Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, who was last seen Dec. 26, 2017 in Clovis, NM.  

Rendon was reported to have been seen in Prescott Valley, AZ and could be making his way to California. 

He is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.  He was driving a 2014 Gray Nissan Versa with New Mexico plates MYR774.

Anyone with information on Lorenzo Rendon is asked to call the Curry County Sheriff's Office at (575)769-2335.

