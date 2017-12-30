STORIES OF THE YEAR No 2: Mystery booms across Southern Arizona

Cats win 8th straight.
Cats win 8th straight.
Cats lead the Sun Devils 39-37.
Cats lead the Sun Devils 39-37.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the important local stories of the year. The mystery booms across southern Arizona didn't attract the most clicks of the year on TucsonNewsNow.com, but they certainly generated more phone calls, emails and social media messages than any other story in 2017.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the important local stories of the year. The mystery booms across southern Arizona didn't attract the most clicks of the year on TucsonNewsNow.com, but they certainly generated more phone calls, emails and social media messages than any other story in 2017.
80-year-old Don Arthur Jr, is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and black framed eyeglasses. Arthur also walks with a cane and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.
80-year-old Don Arthur Jr, is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and black framed eyeglasses. Arthur also walks with a cane and has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.
70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was driving a 2014 Gray Nissan Versa with New Mexico plates MYR774.
70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was driving a 2014 Gray Nissan Versa with New Mexico plates MYR774.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.