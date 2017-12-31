Arizona hands No. 3 ASU first loss of season

"He leaves the game today as the winningest coach," team president Michael Bidwill said shortly after an emotional Bruce Arians made his announcement. "We're gonna miss him. we're gonna miss him a lot."
"He leaves the game today as the winningest coach," team president Michael Bidwill said shortly after an emotional Bruce Arians made his announcement. "We're gonna miss him. we're gonna miss him a lot."
The Arizona Wildcats beat the Arizona State 84-78 Saturday, handing the Sun Devils their first loss of the season.
The Arizona Wildcats beat the Arizona State 84-78 Saturday, handing the Sun Devils their first loss of the season.
Phil Dawson kicked four field goals, the last from 42 yards with 2:21 left, Blair Walsh missed a 48-yard attempt with 32 seconds left and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-24 on Sunday to close the season.
Phil Dawson kicked four field goals, the last from 42 yards with 2:21 left, Blair Walsh missed a 48-yard attempt with 32 seconds left and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-24 on Sunday to close the season.
Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and No. 9 Penn State outlasted No. 12 Washington 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and No. 9 Penn State outlasted No. 12 Washington 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
Bill Rice and his son Bill Rice Jr were just two of the thousands of New Mexico State Fans at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. "We have been fans forever. We watched them come up and down. Football has kind of been down here, but we are back again and we are ready to do it," said Bill Jr.
Bill Rice and his son Bill Rice Jr were just two of the thousands of New Mexico State Fans at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. "We have been fans forever. We watched them come up and down. Football has kind of been down here, but we are back again and we are ready to do it," said Bill Jr.