Arizona hands No. 3 ASU first loss of season

Damien Alameda, Sports Director
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 19 rebounds, including a crucial tip-in with 11 seconds to go, and No. 17 Arizona held on to hand No. 3 Arizona State its first loss of the season, 84-78 on Saturday night.

Allonzo Trier, who missed his first six shots but finished with 23 points, made a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats (11-3) ahead 82-78 with 10.3 seconds to go in the teams' Pac-12 opener and one of the most anticipated matchups in the rivalry's history.

Arizona withstood a 31-point performance by the Tra Holder of the Sun Devils (12-1), including 15 of 16 free throws. But the other two usually sharpshooting Arizona State guards, Shannon Evans and Cody Justice, were a combined 5-for-23 shooting, 2 for 14 on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats beat the Sun Devils in Tucson for the eighth straight time.

Arizona State's loss left no unbeaten teams remaining in NCAA Division I after No. 1 Villanova and No. 10 TCU lost earlier in the day.

