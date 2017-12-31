UPDATE: Smoke still visible across Tucson as landfill burns

A fire at a landfill on the southeast side of Tucson blanketed the area with smoke.

A fire at a landfill on the southeast side of Tucson is blanketing the area with smoke and the blaze is expected to burn for days.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire started early Sunday morning at a green waste landfill located at 11330 East Drexel Road.

Andy Skaggs, spokesman for the TFD, said fire fighters has been battling the blaze and have made significant progress.

Skaggs said the fire, which is about the size of two football fields with debris piles up to 10 feet deep, is still smoldering and flaring up when the winds shift.

"The fire is burning and smoldering deep in the tunnels of the debris pile, areas firefighters cannot get to," Skaggs said in a news release. "Heavy equipment was brought in today to turn up and expose these hidden areas."

Skaggs said the air quality should improve each day and the smoke had decreased since Sunday. While fire fighters hope to have the blaze out by Tuesday, there still could be visible smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to a Google Maps search, the landfill is The Fairfax Companies' Drexel Land Reclamation Facility.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 and crews from the TFD, Davis-Monthan Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire are all assisting with the fire.

The fire is expected to burn for days and continue to produce smoke, which could cause air quality problems across the area.

There were several air quality advisories issued Sunday, but there were only two by 10:30 a.m. Monday.

There is a moderate warning for the Continental Ranch area. According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, usually sensitive people should consider reducing the time they spend outdoors.

Things are worse for the Nogales area.

According to the PCDEQ, active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit their time outdoors.

At the Tucson News Now studio, the smell of burning wood was heavy in the parking lot.

The TFD said the landfill consists of brush and tree trimmings. No structures are threatened and there have been no reported injuries.

