STORIES OF THE YEAR No. 1: Remains of Isabel Celis found

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, 12 people were injured with 3 being flown to a local hospital for treatment, none of the injuries were considered life threatening. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.
The Tucson Fire Department said a green waste landfill fire is the source of heavy smoke seen across Tucson on Sunday.
A woman was injured in a shooting on the east side of Tucson Monday morning, city police said.
Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the important local stories of the year.
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...
Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its Food Lion brand homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.
Authorities said the teen used a semi-automatic rifle to commit the killings of his parents, sister and a family friend inside a home Sunday night. Someone at the house called 911 to report the gunshots.
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.
Cleveland police say a man who was out shoveling snow was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.
