STORIES OF THE YEAR No. 1: Remains of Isabel Celis found

As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the important local stories of the year.

So many stories this year captured our attention and kept us talking. Some answered our questions and others left us asking even more. But the one story that you at home read more than any other on TucsonNewsNow.com in 2017 was the discovery of the remains of Isabel Celis.

Friends, family and complete strangers mourned the loss of Isabel Celis. She was six years old when she was last seen back in April of 2012.

The story originally appeared in March when remains were found in rural Pima County. On Friday, March 31, the Tucson Police Department confirmed DNA analysis of the remains proved they belong to Isabel.

"Although this confirmation may bring some degree of closure, of course it also ends the hope of bringing Isabel home safely to her family," said TPD Chief Chris Magnus.

In the five years since Isabel disappeared, police worked through more than 2,200 leads.

But no arrests.

As of tonight, police haven't updated us on the case since they confirmed it was Isabel's body.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.