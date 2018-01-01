UPDATE: Tucson police release name of homicide victim found on Bilby Road

Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
Red Desert BBQ on Prince Road near Fairview Avenue had been burglarized. Equipment and the owner's first smoker that started him on his small business venture were gone.
A woman was injured in a shooting on the east side of Tucson Monday morning, city police said.
A 55-year-old northwestern Arizona woman has been sentenced to prison for 8 years on convictions stemming from a baseball bat attack on another woman who was trying to collect on a $5 debt.
As the year comes to an end, we continue to count down the impactful, important local stories of the year. Unfortunately, some tragedies in our area are on the list. The fourth most read story on Tucson News Now in 2017 was about the murder of Jayden Glomb.
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.
