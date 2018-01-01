UPDATE: Tucson police release name of homicide victim found on Bilby Road

A body was found in the middle of the road in the 200 block of West Bilby Road Monday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A body was found in the middle of the road in the 200 block of West Bilby Road Monday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A body was found in the middle of the road in the 200 block of West Bilby Road Monday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said it happened in the 200 block of West Bilby Road.

Dugan said the TPD received a call around 4 a.m. and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Manuel Valenzuela, in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's brother was found nearby and was interviewed by the TPD.

You can see a handful of evidence markers and the black tarp where the body was found. @SgtDugan just arrived here on Bilby. We are expecting an update soon #Tucson pic.twitter.com/nJHxOADRUv — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 1, 2018

No one is in custody.

Bilby was shut down from 6th Avenue to 9th Avenue, according to Dugan.

GET MORE: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.