Woman injured in shooting on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, AZ

A woman was injured in a shooting on the east side of Tucson Monday morning, city police said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Speedway Boulevard.

Dugan said no one was in custody as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

