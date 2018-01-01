The best of 2017

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
"He leaves the game today as the winningest coach," team president Michael Bidwill said shortly after an emotional Bruce Arians made his announcement. "We're gonna miss him. we're gonna miss him a lot."
Part 1 of our 2017 The Year in Sports here in Southern Arizona.
