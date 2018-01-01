The best of 2017

Part 1 of our 2017 The Year in Sports here in Southern Arizona captures some of the great moments from the early part of the year in basketball, soccer as well as softball.

The Wildcats hoops team got a jolt of energy in January when Allonzo Trier returned from an early-season NCAA suspension to join with freshman sharp-shooter Lauri Markkanen and senior leader Kadeem Allen to lead UA to Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships.

State titles were won in softball on the prep level by Cienega (5A), Canyon del Oro (4A) and Empire (3A) and in soccer by Salpointe Catholic (4A).

We saw a 2,000-point scorer in high school boys basketball and a dramatic buzzer beat that sent one prep squad to the state championship game.

Meanwhile UA won their first Pac-12 Softball title in ten years but their season came to a crashing holt when the Cats were upset in the Super Regionals by Baylor.

Enjoy Part 1 of our look back at 2017.

