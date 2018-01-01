2018 kicks off new transit fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link

Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
The crash involving the motorcycle and a sedan happened in the intersection of Tucson and East Blacklidge Drive.
The crash involving the motorcycle and a sedan happened in the intersection of Tucson and East Blacklidge Drive.
Sixty people died on Tucson's city streets in 2017 in bicycle crashes, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents and pedestrian fatals. The most conspicuous of those numbers is the 25 people who died as a result of a car/pedestrian accident. That's a record for Tucson and one which deserves attention.
Sixty people died on Tucson's city streets in 2017 in bicycle crashes, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents and pedestrian fatals. The most conspicuous of those numbers is the 25 people who died as a result of a car/pedestrian accident. That's a record for Tucson and one which deserves attention.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further details are immediately known.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further details are immediately known.
The reduced hours are due to decreased demand and activities while the University of Arizona is out of session during the winter break.
The reduced hours are due to decreased demand and activities while the University of Arizona is out of session during the winter break.
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.