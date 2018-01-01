2018 kicks off new transit fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link

Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.

According to a Sun Tran news release there will be no changes for full-fare rider and economy-fare passengers, though cash fees for express riders will now be $2.35 per trip.

Passengers who pay via SunGO card, will pay a discounted rate - full fare $1.60, compared to $1.75 if they pay with cash. Those with SunGO Cards or SunGO ID & Card will also have two hours of unlimited transfers after pay a fare on all regular Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Shuttle routes. Lastly passengers who purchase a 1-Day ticket at the Sun Link streetcar stops will now pay $4.50 for unlimited rides during a 24-hour period.

The increases are the second phase of a two-part fare change that began on Jan. 1, 2017 to add improvements like Frequent Transit Network and enhancements to bus stops and shelters.

Fares on the Sun Van ADA paratransit service will be as follows:





Sun Van ADA service full fare riders will pay $3.20 per one-way trip, while low-income riders will pay $1.60. Sun Van Optional Service passengers will pay $6 for full-fare and $4 for low income.



Optional Service includes:

Trips beyond the 3/4-mile limit or beyond the hours of operation for nearby fixed route service for Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Shuttle Route 450

Same day requests

Will Call scheduling

For more information, details on the transit system changes, and sales outlet locations visit www.suntran.com or call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at 792-9222 (TDD: 628-1565).

