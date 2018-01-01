Winterhaven home packs up and passes decor onto next owners

Packing up Christmas decorations can be a chore for just about anyone, but especially those living in the Tucson community known as Winterhaven.

"Taking it down is easy, you just tear it all down and throw it in a box and you're done," said Wes Wade - who boxed up his things to kick off 2018.

New Year's Day is a popular day among all to clean up the remnants of the holidays. That rang true in the neighborhood this year. Dozens of neighbors were busy in their yards, placing Christmas things in their bins until next year.

Next year, though, things will be a little different for a popular Winterhaven home. The owners of the "Winterhaven Zoo" are moving on.

Jesus Ortiz, who put away the Winterhaven Zoo told us the house is a holiday staple.

"They love this house. Even right now, taking half of it down, they're like no don't do it, don't do it," he said.

The family doesn't want to give up the tradition. They will be passing the decorations, including the animals and all of the lights, on to whoever moves in after them.

The set up of the wonderland can take days. Take down still takes hours. Ortiz started packing up at 8 a.m., only to finish in the late afternoon.

Whoever takes over the home has some work cut out for them.

