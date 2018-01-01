Suspicious fire at Benson Highway motel destroys records

A local motel has lost its records after a fire breaks out in the room where the files were being stored, according to a Tucson Fire Department news release.

The fire began around 3:41 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 at a motel in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a motel room, they forced entry into the room and found it on fire. It took 27 firefighters, 16 minutes to control the fire after arriving on scene.

According to the release several rooms were evacuated due to smoke, while other units were not affected by the fire. No injuries of occupants or firefighters were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire, TFD is investigating it as suspicious.

