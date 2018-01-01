Suspicious fire at Benson Highway motel destroys records

A local motel has lost its records after a fire breaks out in the room where the files were being stored, according to a Tucson Fire Department news release.
A local motel has lost its records after a fire breaks out in the room where the files were being stored, according to a Tucson Fire Department news release.
Packing up Christmas decorations can be a chore for just about anyone, but especially those living in the Tucson community known as Winterhaven. "Taking it down is easy, you just tear it all down and throw it in a box and you're done," said Wes Wade - who boxed up his things to kick off 2018.
Packing up Christmas decorations can be a chore for just about anyone, but especially those living in the Tucson community known as Winterhaven. "Taking it down is easy, you just tear it all down and throw it in a box and you're done," said Wes Wade - who boxed up his things to kick off 2018.
Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
Red Desert BBQ on Prince Road near Fairview Avenue had been burglarized. Equipment and the owner's first smoker that started him on his small business venture were gone.
Red Desert BBQ on Prince Road near Fairview Avenue had been burglarized. Equipment and the owner's first smoker that started him on his small business venture were gone.
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.