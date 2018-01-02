Marana mom accused of stabbing infant son expected in court - Tucson News Now

Marana mom accused of stabbing infant son expected in court

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Kay Kunes. (Source: Marana Police Department ) Kay Kunes. (Source: Marana Police Department )
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Marana mother accused of stabbing her infant son in the throat was expected in Pima County Superior court Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Kay Kunes, 42, was scheduled to have a case management hearing.

The Marana Police Department arrested Kunes in November 2017 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to an interim complaint, Kunes stabbed her son in the neck while in her bedroom.

The 7-month-old child suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly