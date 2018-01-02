Marana mom accused of stabbing infant son expected in court

Kay Kunes, the Marana mother accused of stabbing her infant son in the throat, was scheduled to be in Pima County Superior court Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
Red Desert BBQ on Prince Road near Fairview Avenue had been burglarized. Equipment and the owner's first smoker that started him on his small business venture were gone.
A woman was injured in a shooting on the east side of Tucson Monday morning, city police said.
A 55-year-old northwestern Arizona woman has been sentenced to prison for 8 years on convictions stemming from a baseball bat attack on another woman who was trying to collect on a $5 debt.
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.
Next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship tickets are going for premium prices for next week’s game, up to nearly $20,000 each.
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.
The twins were born early, just in time to become the county’s last baby of 2017 and first baby of 2018.
A South Carolina couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
