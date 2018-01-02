Marana mom accused of stabbing infant son expected in court

The Marana mother accused of stabbing her infant son in the throat was expected in Pima County Superior court Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Kay Kunes, 42, was scheduled to have a case management hearing.

The Marana Police Department arrested Kunes in November 2017 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to an interim complaint, Kunes stabbed her son in the neck while in her bedroom.

The 7-month-old child suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived.

