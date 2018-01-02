UPDATE: Fire fighters extinguish brush fire on east side

Fire fighters battled a brush fire on the east side of Tucson early Tuesday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Fire fighters battled a brush fire on the east side of Tucson early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was on Harrison Road near Irvington, just next to the Pantano Wash.

The fire was out by 7:10 a.m.

No word yet on the cause.

