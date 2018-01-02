UPDATE: Two killed; three children, one adult hurt in crash on I-19 near San Xavier

Two people were killed and four were hurt in a crash on Interstate 19 near San Xavier Tuesday morning, authorities said. (Source: Arizona DPS)

Two people were killed and four were hurt in a crash on Interstate 19 near San Xavier Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Kameron Lee, spokesman for Arizona DPS, said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when a pick-up truck ran into the median and flipped while traveling north on I-19.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, according to Lee.

Lee said a man and woman died at the scene and three children and a woman were transported to the hospital.

As of 9:30 a.m., one lane of I-19 northbound is open and all southbound lanes are open.

