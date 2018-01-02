UPDATE: Two killed; three children, one adult hurt in crash on I - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

UPDATE: Two killed; three children, one adult hurt in crash on I-19 near San Xavier

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Two people were killed and four were hurt in a crash on Interstate 19 near San Xavier Tuesday morning, authorities said. (Source: Arizona DPS) Two people were killed and four were hurt in a crash on Interstate 19 near San Xavier Tuesday morning, authorities said. (Source: Arizona DPS)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two people were killed and four were hurt in a crash on Interstate 19 near San Xavier Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Kameron Lee, spokesman for Arizona DPS, said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when a pick-up truck ran into the median and flipped while traveling north on I-19.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, according to Lee.

Lee said a man and woman died at the scene and three children and a woman were transported to the hospital.

As of 9:30 a.m., one lane of I-19 northbound is open and all southbound lanes are open.

GET MORE: Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PCSD investigating carjacking with child in vehicle

    PCSD investigating carjacking with child in vehicle

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-01-03 16:48:23 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)
    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to med...
    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to med...

  • Retired 747 to make final landing at Pinal Airpark

    Retired 747 to make final landing at Pinal Airpark

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-03 16:31:40 GMT
    File photo (source: Wikimedia commons)File photo (source: Wikimedia commons)

    An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body, trans-Atlantic, worldwide operating aircraft, moving hundreds of people on a flight every single day,” ,” said Dave Querio, president of Marana Aero...

    An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body,

  • breaking

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-03 06:23:14 GMT
    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    •   
Powered by Frankly