Accidente fatal cierra I-19 hacia el sur cerca de San Xavier

Dos personas han muerto y cuatro personas están heridos tras en un accidente en la Interestatal 19 cerca de San Xavier el martes por la mañana, según las autoridades.
Kameron Lee, portavoz para el Departamento de Seguridad Publica en Arizona (DPS por sus siglas en inglés, dijo que el accidente ocurrió aproximadamente a las 7:30 a.m.
Lee dijo que varias personas fueron expulsadas del vehículo durante el accidente de vuelco hacia el norte en I-19.
Parte de I-19 fue cerrado en ambas direcciones, según Lee.
La causa del accidente está bajo investigación.
