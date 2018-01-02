Firefighters battle blaze at Tucson apartment complex

An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body, trans-Atlantic, worldwide operating aircraft, moving hundreds of people on a flight every single day,” ,” said Dave Querio, president of Marana Aero...
The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.
The Sahuarita Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2 searching for suspects in two incidents.
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Tucson apartment complex Tuesday morning.
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.
