Firefighters battle blaze at Tucson apartment complex

By Tucson News Now Staff
Rural Metro crews put out fire at Highlands Apartments. (Source: Rural Metro Fire-Pima County) Rural Metro crews put out fire at Highlands Apartments. (Source: Rural Metro Fire-Pima County)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Firefighters with Rural/Metro battled a blaze at a Tucson apartment complex Tuesday around 6:15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire at Highlands Apartments, 5755 East River Road near Craycroft.  Crews were able to get the fire under control 20 minutes after arriving at the scene. 

About a dozen people were forced from their homes and Rural Metro said the building is uninhabitable.

David Seeber lived on the first floor of the apartment building. He said he woke up in the morning to the smell of smoke. 

"I walked out in my living room and I saw smoke pouring out of my light fixture on the ceiling," Seeber said. "I just grabbed my computer and my dog and just left." 

His next steps probably saved the lives of his neighbors. 

"I called 911, knocked on my neighbors doors, got as many people out as I could," Seeber said. 

It's a tough start to the new year, but Seeber says he's choosing to the look at the positive. 

"A lot of us who were neighbors never even talked to each other and now we all came together to help each other. We do our best and make the best of any situation that you have because you cant change it. you can only move forward," Seeber said. 

The apartment management helped people move into vacant apartments and the American Red Cross helped to provide other supplies. 

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental electrical, according to Rural/Metro officials. 

