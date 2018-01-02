Cat dies in mobile home fire in Tucson

No one was seriously hurt but at least one cat died in a mobile home fire in Tucson Tuesday.

Andrew Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said the fire happened at a home in the 4600 block of South Harrison Road.

Skaggs said three people, two adults and a child, escaped without major injury. One cat was found dead and another is missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to Skaggs.

"Smoke alarms save lives," Skaggs said. "It sounds like a broken record but there are still so many homes without smoke alarms. We cannot stress it enough, install working smoke alarms in each sleeping area, outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home.

