Cat dies in mobile home fire in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Cat dies in mobile home fire in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson Fire Department) (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

No one was seriously hurt but at least one cat died in a mobile home fire in Tucson Tuesday.

Andrew Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said the fire happened at a home in the 4600 block of South Harrison Road.

Skaggs said three people, two adults and a child, escaped without major injury. One cat was found dead and another is missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to Skaggs.

"Smoke alarms save lives," Skaggs said. "It sounds like a broken record but there are still so many homes without smoke alarms. We cannot stress it enough, install working smoke alarms in each sleeping area, outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PCSD investigating carjacking with child in vehicle

    PCSD investigating carjacking with child in vehicle

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-01-03 16:48:23 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)
    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to med...
    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to med...

  • Retired 747 to make final landing at Pinal Airpark

    Retired 747 to make final landing at Pinal Airpark

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-03 16:31:40 GMT
    File photo (source: Wikimedia commons)File photo (source: Wikimedia commons)

    An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body, trans-Atlantic, worldwide operating aircraft, moving hundreds of people on a flight every single day,” ,” said Dave Querio, president of Marana Aero...

    An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body,

  • breaking

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-03 06:23:14 GMT
    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    •   
Powered by Frankly