WATCH: Young boy sings "Remember Me" to late sister

By Tucson News Now Staff
A San Antonio boy's love for his late sister is touching hearts across the world.

According to mySA.com, the Deais family lost Ava Lynn to a kidney condition.

Ava was only four months old when she passed away last May.

Ava's big brother Alexander decided to sing to her on what would have been her first birthday.

The 4-year-old Alexander chose the song "Remember Me" from the Disney movie "Coco."

Alexander didn't know he was being recorded, but the Deais tweeted a video that has since gone viral.

"He's only 4 years old and he understands," the Deais said.

You can watch the video below.

