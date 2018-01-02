WATCH: Young boy sings "Remember Me" to late sister

A San Antonio boy's love for his late sister is touching hearts across the world.

According to mySA.com, the Deais family lost Ava Lynn to a kidney condition.

Ava was only four months old when she passed away last May.

Ava's big brother Alexander decided to sing to her on what would have been her first birthday.

The 4-year-old Alexander chose the song "Remember Me" from the Disney movie "Coco."

Alexander didn't know he was being recorded, but the Deais tweeted a video that has since gone viral.

"He's only 4 years old and he understands," the Deais said.

You can watch the video below.

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May.



He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!



Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!?? pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

GET MORE: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.