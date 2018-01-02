THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Recreational Marijuana

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Aside from the ball drops and the fireworks signaling a new year -- 2018 also meant the start of recreational marijuana sales in California. Voters there were apparently not in a haze and thought the state could really use the estimated $1 billion in tax revenue – and that’s this year alone.

Here in Arizona – we had our chance to legalize recreational marijuana two years ago. But voters held their noses and ultimately said no.

And now, pro pot organizers are once again fired up to get the measure on the ballot this year.

The group is called Safer Arizona. And they’re hoping to get enough signatures to get the initiative on the ballot this year.

Put simply, they believe adults should have the right to use cannabis at their own discretion.

There may be just as many reasons to support the open sale of recreational marijuana here in Arizona as there are reasons against it.

Good idea? Bad idea. Tell me what you think!

