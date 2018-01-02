CBP K9 helps stop human smuggling attempt in Cochise County

The Sahuarita Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2 searching for suspects in two incidents.
The Sahuarita Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2 searching for suspects in two incidents.
A Sierra Vista man is facing human smuggling charges after he was stopped at the Willcox Station on Saturday, Dec. 30.
A Sierra Vista man is facing human smuggling charges after he was stopped at the Willcox Station on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Kay Kunes, the Marana mother accused of stabbing her infant son in the throat, was scheduled to be in Pima County Superior court Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Kay Kunes, the Marana mother accused of stabbing her infant son in the throat, was scheduled to be in Pima County Superior court Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
Authorities are investigating a homicide on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
Red Desert BBQ on Prince Road near Fairview Avenue had been burglarized. Equipment and the owner's first smoker that started him on his small business venture were gone.
Red Desert BBQ on Prince Road near Fairview Avenue had been burglarized. Equipment and the owner's first smoker that started him on his small business venture were gone.
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.