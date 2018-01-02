CBP K9 helps stop human smuggling attempt in Cochise County

Two men found in trunk of a car at a Cochise County immigration checkpoint. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Sierra Vista man is facing human smuggling charges after he was stopped at the Willcox Station on Saturday, Dec. 30.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, the 45-year-old man was pulled for secondary inspection at the Immigration Checkpoint on State Route 90 near Whetstone.

A CBP canine alerted Border Patrol agents to the trunk of the Dodge Stratus. Agents opened the trunk and found two men from Mexico hiding inside.

The driver, and both men in the trunk were taken to the Willcox Station for further processing and the vehicle was seized by BP agents.

