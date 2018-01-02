Carson Palmer retires

A little more than 24 hours after former head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted that quarterback Carson Palmer has officially retired, as well.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) leaves the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Glendale, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, just one day after head coach Bruce Arians did he same.

In a letter released by the team, Palmer wrote, in essence, that the time was right for him to hang up his cleats.

A 15-year NFL vet who played for Cincinnati, Oakland, and Arizona, Palmer finishes his Cardinals career fourth all-time in franchise history for passing yards (16,782) and touchdowns (105). He ranks 12th all-time in the NFL for both of those categories.

As Darren Urban noted, with Palmer's retirement, the Cardinals are now without a quarterback under contract for 2018 as all three remaining (Drew Stanton, Blaine Gabbert, and Matt Barkley) will become free agents.