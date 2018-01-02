Carson Palmer retires - Tucson News Now

Carson Palmer retires

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer retires

    Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer retires

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 5:07 PM EST2018-01-02 22:07:53 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-01-02 23:04:54 GMT
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) leaves the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) leaves the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    A little more than 24 hours after former head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted that quarterback Carson Palmer has officially retired, as well.

    A little more than 24 hours after former head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted that quarterback Carson Palmer has officially retired, as well.

Glendale, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, just one day after head coach Bruce Arians did he same.

In a letter released by the team, Palmer wrote, in essence, that the time was right for him to hang up his cleats. 

A 15-year NFL vet who played for Cincinnati, Oakland, and Arizona, Palmer finishes his Cardinals career fourth all-time in franchise history for passing yards (16,782) and touchdowns (105). He ranks 12th all-time in the NFL for both of those categories. 

As Darren Urban noted, with Palmer's retirement, the Cardinals are now without a quarterback under contract for 2018 as all three remaining (Drew Stanton, Blaine Gabbert, and Matt Barkley) will become free agents.

  • SportsMore>>

  • breaking

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-03 06:23:14 GMT
    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

  • S-E-C! S-E-C! Alabama vs. Georgia for national championship

    S-E-C! S-E-C! Alabama vs. Georgia for national championship

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:02 AM EST2018-01-01 08:02:10 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:59 PM EST2018-01-03 01:59:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

    The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

    The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

  • No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

    No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-02 05:30:29 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-02 22:51:07 GMT

    The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

    The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

    •   
Powered by Frankly