Carson Palmer retires

A little more than 24 hours after former head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted that quarterback Carson Palmer has officially retired, as well.
The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
After 15 seasons, Palmer hangs them up.
