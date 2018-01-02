Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found o - Tucson News Now

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found on train tracks

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
MESCAL, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on the railroad tracks near Mescal, east of Tucson.  

CCSO was advised at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 that a man's body had been discovered. Deputies and HealthCare Innovations medics arrived at the scene and found the man in the middle of the southern stretch of track face down.  According to a CCSO news release there were signs of serious body trauma and the man was unresponsive. 

Deputies searched the body looking for identification or other personal items, but only found a voucher for a California casino that had a name and account number on it. An aerial search was also conducted but nothing further was found. 

The casino was contacted, and provided a name, date of birth, and identification number from a Mexico ID card that was associated with the account on the voucher card.  Casino personnel confirmed the card had last been used on Saturday, Dec. 30 in the early morning hours. 

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene and transported his body to the Pima County Medical Examiners' Office to determine how he died and to possibly confirm his identity.  
According to the CCSO release, the Mexican Consulate was advised of the incident and they will be assisting with the identity of the man.  

Union Pacific Law Enforcement personnel also responded to the scene and after a preliminary investigation determined the incident may have occurred shortly after the 9:37 a.m. eastbound train passed through the area on Saturday.   

CCSO is continuing the investigation and additional information will be released as soon as it is available.

