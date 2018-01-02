Ranch Elementary Holiday Food Drive

Submitted by Sue Kruse, Principal

At Ranch Elementary, Student Council Members started the 2017-2018 school year with magnificent ideas of fundraising, community service projects, and ways to better the school classrooms and building.

One of their ideas was to have a canned food drive during the month of November for the Thanksgiving holiday. Student Council President, Landon Merkley, decided that they should partner up with the J.O. Combs District office to ensure that the food donated would be going to the families in their community. From there, other members and class representatives came up with the idea of creating a competition.

Student Council wanted to award the classroom who donated the most items with a prize as well.

With the help of the teachers, staff, and the Student Council members vocalizing the food drive, Ranch Elementary was able to have 651 total items donated to the wonderful families in the neighboring area.

The winner of the classroom competition was Mrs. Flore’s Kindergarten classes which contributed 138 items to such a worthy cause.

Ms. Fischer and Mrs. Terpay, Student Council Sponsors, decided the winners would receive donuts, a book about giving, and most important of all, the “Golden Apple of Giving Award.”

Student Council is so proud of this great achievement that they were able to accomplish with the food drive, and they are excited to begin their next project in January 2018.

